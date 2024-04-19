Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,496,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3,793.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 494.7% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 86,813 shares during the period.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.54. 128,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,304. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.51. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.50 and a 52-week high of $105.58.
About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF
iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
