Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,459 Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 34,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,484,444.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,664,385.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 34,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,484,444.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,664,385.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $35,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,042. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DFH shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Shares of DFH traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.15. 200,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,975. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.99. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.04.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.68 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

