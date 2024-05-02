Concord Wealth Partners Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,916 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $35,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

NYSE:C opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41. The stock has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

