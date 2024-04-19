Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE: CP):

4/12/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $83.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

4/10/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $87.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $85.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

Shares of CP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.36. The company had a trading volume of 586,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,799. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,229,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 232,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 590,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 131,759 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

