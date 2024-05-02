Cannell & Co. Sells 500 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cannell & Co. decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $424,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 77.9% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 71,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,133.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $117.47 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The stock has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.45 and a 200-day moving average of $118.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 117.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

