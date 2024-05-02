First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Equinix by 3.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $862.50.

Equinix Trading Up 0.2 %

EQIX traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $696.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,715. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $672.88 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $814.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $802.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,268. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

