Comparing Dakota Gold (DC) and Its Competitors

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) is one of 104 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Dakota Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A -37.78% -36.42% Dakota Gold Competitors -85.01% -4.66% -4.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dakota Gold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Dakota Gold Competitors 1128 2456 2991 108 2.31

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 36.49%. Given Dakota Gold’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dakota Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dakota Gold and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A -$36.45 million -5.32 Dakota Gold Competitors $7.14 billion $1.04 billion 7.43

Dakota Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold. Dakota Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dakota Gold peers beat Dakota Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. It also holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Barrick Option and the Richmond Hill Option projects situated in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

