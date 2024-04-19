Smog (SMOG) Price Hits $0.0912

Smog (SMOG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, Smog has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. One Smog token can currently be purchased for about $0.0912 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. Smog has a total market cap of $70.26 million and approximately $586,908.77 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Smog Token Profile

Smog launched on February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.0872024 USD and is down -10.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $744,452.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smog should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smog using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

