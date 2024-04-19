Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of DTE Energy worth $19,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 129,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 35,189 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,581,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,350. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.56. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.