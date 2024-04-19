Canada Nickel Company Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:CNC)

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Canada Nickel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 18th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year. The consensus estimate for Canada Nickel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.
Canada Nickel Stock Down 1.4 %
CNC stock opened at C$1.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.30. Canada Nickel has a 12 month low of C$0.89 and a 12 month high of C$2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$254.03 million, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 2.43.
About Canada Nickel
Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.
