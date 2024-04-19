Cambridge Trust Co. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after buying an additional 1,624,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,858,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,881 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,657,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $148.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

