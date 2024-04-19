Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $17,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $351.66. 315,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,503. The company’s 50-day moving average is $422.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.93 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.61.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

