3,608 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 2.1% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 79.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $475.04. 151,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,657. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $539.94 and a 200-day moving average of $508.49.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

