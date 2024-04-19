Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Trading Down 7.5%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.21. 19,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 96,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Beneficient Trading Down 14.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($156.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($10.24) million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Peter T. Cangany, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $52,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beneficient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Beneficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Beneficient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beneficient by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 48,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beneficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

