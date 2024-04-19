Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading 0.9% Higher

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.62. 10,092,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 42,027,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $146.38 billion, a PE ratio of 71.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.