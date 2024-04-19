Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Invests $20.54 Million in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 743,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,540,000. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 16.52% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCAF. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $991,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 40,444.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

TCAF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.95. 345,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.28 million and a PE ratio of 25.79. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

