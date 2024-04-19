Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the period. VanEck Natural Resources ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.60% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $12,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

HAP traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,658. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.29.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Profile

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

