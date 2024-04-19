Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$15.70 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.70 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

AYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday.

TSE:AYA traded up C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.60. 404,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,770. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$6.58 and a 1 year high of C$14.74.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

