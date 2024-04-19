Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$15.70 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.70 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.
AYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aya Gold & Silver
Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance
About Aya Gold & Silver
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aya Gold & Silver
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.