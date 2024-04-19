Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $749,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ROP. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.58.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $532.74. The company had a trading volume of 207,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,217. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $430.03 and a 52 week high of $565.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $545.95 and its 200-day moving average is $531.40. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

