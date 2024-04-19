AIA Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.9% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $45,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $332.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a market cap of $330.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.96.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

