Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $150.30 and last traded at $151.82. Approximately 21,791,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 73,903,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.59.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $240.32 billion, a PE ratio of 291.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.