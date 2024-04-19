Ade LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ade LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.9% of Ade LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 84,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IVV stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $501.24. 1,144,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,887,620. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

