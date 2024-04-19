Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,152,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 373,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,187,000 after purchasing an additional 89,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $187.61. The company had a trading volume of 544,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,796. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.47. The firm has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $204.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

