Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $40.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,331. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.02.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.