Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.80. The company had a trading volume of 198,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.69. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

