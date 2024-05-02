XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.64

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.64 and last traded at $37.43, with a volume of 337460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.79.

XPEL Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.12.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company's revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About XPEL

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

