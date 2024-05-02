Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $103.01

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $103.01 and last traded at $107.02, with a volume of 161874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.25.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 194,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,443 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

