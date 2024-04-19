12,290 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Bought by Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 577,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 536,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 199,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 66,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FBND stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.26. The stock had a trading volume of 720,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,385. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

