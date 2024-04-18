Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Up 7.0% in March

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,900 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 386,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Youdao

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Youdao by 46.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,182 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Youdao by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 139,715 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Youdao by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 243,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 64,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:DAO opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -0.11. Youdao has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $208.53 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.