Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $133.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.11.

Get Xylem alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

Xylem Trading Up 1.0 %

Xylem stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.52. 82,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Xylem has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $130.86.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.