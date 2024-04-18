Wealth Alliance Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.15.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $154.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.23. The firm has a market cap of $248.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

