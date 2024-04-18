Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,728 shares of company stock worth $19,479,753 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $4.46 on Thursday, hitting $455.70. 780,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $471.83 and a 200-day moving average of $433.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $357.85 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $425.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.23.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

