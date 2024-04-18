Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.6% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

V opened at $272.69 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $500.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.