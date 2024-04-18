Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 108.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,280 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.48. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

