Haleon (LON:HLN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

Equities research analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Haleon from GBX 390 ($4.85) to GBX 383 ($4.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.
In related news, insider Tobias Hestler sold 23,564 shares of Haleon stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.10), for a total transaction of £77,525.56 ($96,508.85). Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.
Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.
