Haleon (LON:HLN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

Equities research analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Haleon from GBX 390 ($4.85) to GBX 383 ($4.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Haleon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Haleon

Haleon Trading Up 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

LON:HLN traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 321.90 ($4.01). 17,108,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,538,906. Haleon has a twelve month low of GBX 306.80 ($3.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 357.65 ($4.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 324.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 326.83. The company has a market capitalization of £29.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,926.36.

In related news, insider Tobias Hestler sold 23,564 shares of Haleon stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.10), for a total transaction of £77,525.56 ($96,508.85). Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

About Haleon

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.