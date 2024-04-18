Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Sold by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,101 shares during the period. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust makes up 1.5% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OUNZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 108.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,367,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $23.06. 998,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,403. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $926.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

