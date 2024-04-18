Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,912 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $78.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

