Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.88 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.59.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.3 %

FIS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.15. 879,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,859. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.11. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

