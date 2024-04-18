Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 601 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,194. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $131.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.53.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.22.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

