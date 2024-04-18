Tranquility Partners LLC Has $240,000 Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of SRCL stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.80. 14,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -202.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

SRCL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

