Tranquility Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $58.28. 129,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,367. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.40.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

