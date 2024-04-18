Archer Investment Corp Sells 20 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,813,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,722,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.6 %

DECK opened at $818.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $886.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $732.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $424.36 and a 1 year high of $956.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DECK shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $870.93.

Read Our Latest Report on DECK

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $26,229,683 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.