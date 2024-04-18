Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $144.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

