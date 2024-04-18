Toncoin Price Reaches $6.29 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Toncoin has a market cap of $21.48 billion and $418.83 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.29 or 0.00009878 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011134 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,824.55 or 1.00217252 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011378 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00092664 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,105,394,735 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,105,376,629.653324 with 3,471,065,907.13423 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.0606034 USD and is down -8.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 283 active market(s) with $387,555,999.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

