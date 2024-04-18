Hooked Protocol Trading 26.1% Lower This Week (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001459 BTC on popular exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $134.76 million and approximately $9.52 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 139,254,295.07927233 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.90443774 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $8,219,798.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

