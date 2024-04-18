Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $36.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. Teradata has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,644 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 27,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,716,000 after buying an additional 47,927 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Teradata by 101.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Teradata by 3.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 935,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,099,000 after buying an additional 34,809 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Teradata by 11.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after buying an additional 40,947 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

