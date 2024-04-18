Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 172 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWY stock opened at $60.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.43. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $54.49 and a 12 month high of $68.20.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

