Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New $364,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSPD. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,216,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $46.71 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $51.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.