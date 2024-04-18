SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,660,000 after buying an additional 54,512,240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,772,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,901,000 after purchasing an additional 166,312 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,183,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,259,000 after purchasing an additional 140,517 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,882,000 after purchasing an additional 234,798 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 643,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,131 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $81.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.62 and a 200 day moving average of $79.76. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $87.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

