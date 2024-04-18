Siacoin (SC) Hits Market Cap of $393.47 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $393.47 million and $17.58 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,958.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $480.37 or 0.00775301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.64 or 0.00130159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00041618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00185455 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00039156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00106692 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,011,895,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,986,021,374 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

